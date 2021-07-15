BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched in India at 43 lakh

BMW India has launched the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition at ₹43 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the BMW Group's plant in Chennai and limited units of the vehicle can now be booked online at the carmaker's official website in India.

The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition gets a sharp and muscular design. The SUV gets an imposing front profile with a large vertically slated chrome garnished signature BMW kidney grille. It is flanked by LED headlamps and LED fog lamps.

Moving to the side profile, the car gets a wedge-shaped roofline, crisp character lines. The rear adds to the overall sporty stance with wraparound LED taillights, big twin exhaust tailpipes. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels that add further boldness to the SUV.

The cabin of the luxury SUV gets a spacious feel and gets a host of premium features. As BMW claims, the X1 is built on an intelligent vehicle structure and smartly conceived interior configuration. It gets ample space for the occupants, horizontal surface design. The cabin features a large panoramic glass roof, six dimmable ambient lighting options, electrical seat adjustment with memory function for both driver and passenger.

Other features include a new 10.25-inch central touchscreen display with iDrive controller and navigation, head-up display, wireless charging, 205-watt audio system, paddle shifters, cruise control etc. Rear seats can be reclined for more comfort and there is a centre armrest with dual cupholders. The boot storage can be increased from 500 litres to 1,550 litres by folding the seats.

Talking about the launch of the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition, Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said that the company aims to further strengthen its dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment.

"With new added features, modern technology and powerful performance, this exclusive limited-edition combines the best of both worlds. It meets the varied mobility needs and fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally," Pawah further added.

The SUV gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW's TwinPower Turbo technology. It churns out 192 hp of power and 280 Nm maximum torque at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. Transmission duty is done by a 7-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. The car gets different driving modes - ECO, PRO, Comfort, Sport.

Safety features include park distance control and rear-view camera, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor etc.