BMW iX, Audi e tron, Mercedes EQC, Jaguar iPace: Price, range, charging compared

The luxury electric car market in India is growing rapidly. BMW was the latest carmaker to enter the fray last week with the launch of its first electric SUV in India - the iX. Priced at ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom), the BMW iX goes up against rivals like the Audi e-Tron, Mercedes EQC and Jaguar I-Pace in its category.

Among the German carmakers, Mercedes-Benz has been first to offer an electric car in India with the EQC. Launched about a year ago, the first batch of the EQC got sold out. Jaguar i-Pace was the next electric SUV to hit the Indian markets in March this year. It was followed by the Audi e-tron in September.

Here is a quick comparison between the four luxury EVs in India. PRICE All the four electric luxury SUVs are priced in excess of ₹1 crore price bracket. BMW is offering two variants of the iX priced at ₹1.16 crore, which has already been sold out. It is one of the most expensive offerings in the segment. Compared to the BMW iX, the price of the Mercedes EQC in India is ₹1.07 crore (ex-showroom). The price of Audi e-tron starts from ₹1.01 crore (ex-showroom) while the Jaguar i-Pace costs ₹1.06 Crore.

Among the four electric luxury SUVs, Audi e-tron offers more versions than one. It has a Sportback version which costs ₹1.19 crore, a GT version that comes at ₹1.80 crore and a RS GT version priced at ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Similarly, Jaguar also offers its i-Pace electric SUV in three variants. Besides the base S variant, the mid-spec SE variant costs ₹1.08 crore (ex-showroom) and the top-spec HSE variant costs ₹1.12 crore.

Mercedes, like BMW, is offering only variant for the EQC in India. BATTERY & RANGE In terms of performance, it is the Audi e-tron that will take the cake. It draws power from a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery paired to two electric motors. The e-tron is capable of churning out 402 bhp of maximum power and 664 Nm of peak torque. It offers a range of 484 kms on a single charge.

As far as range is concerned, the Jaguar i-Pace comes second with 470 kms without the need for a recharge. The i-Pace comes with a 90 kWh battery pack, mated to two electric motors, which can generate an output of 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes EQC gets the third biggest battery among the four with an 80 kWh lithium-ion pack. It offers a range of about 450 kms on a single charge while generating an output of 407 bhp and 765 Nm.

As far as charging is concerned, the Audi e-tron is the quickest among all these electric SUVs. It takes just half an hour to hit zero to 80 percent through a 150 kW fast charging setup. Compared to the e-tron, the newly-launched BMW iX take a little more than 30 minutes to hit the mark. Jaguar i-Pace takes about 45 minutes while Mercedes EQC takes 49 minutes to hit 0-80 percent charging using the same infrastructure.