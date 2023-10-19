BMW 740d M Sport launched in India at 1.81 crore. Check what's new

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW India has launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market. It comes to the Indian market through the CBU route. BMW 740d M Sport is priced at ₹1.81 crore ex-showroom before any options. Apart from this, BMW also launched the i7 M70 xDrive at a price of ₹2.50 crore ex-showroom. Both cars will be available at the dealerships from today.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW 7 Series defines the ultimate luxury sedan and sets new standards of luxury and exclusivity. The 7 has bedazzled the high-end segment with its new design language, powerful dynamics, comfort and trailblazing digital experience. With the addition of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the BMW 740d M Sport, our flagship is now available as a petrol, diesel, electric and an all-electric performance model. This diversification allows us to cater to all customer preferences and meet the overwhelming demand for the 7 Series in the Indian market. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next level style and substance, the 7 will continue to shape forwardism. "