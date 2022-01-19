Copyright © HT Media Limited
Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space

Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space

These five carbon fibre squares with QR codes introduced by Lamborghini will link to an exclusive digital artwork.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM
Lamborghini has built the NFTs with carbon fibre that travelled to the International Space Station.

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has entered the world of non-fungible tokens or NFT's by launching 'Space Key', which is claimed to have been built with carbon fibre that went to the International Space Station in 2019. The carbon fibre was used there in some joint research projects, claims Lamborghini.

Now the automaker has added QR codes to those five squares of carbon fibres, linking them to an NFT.

(Also Read: Lamborghini to unveil four new models this year, begins preparation for hybrids)

NFTs are basically identifying fingerprints for digital media. These five carbon fibre squares with QR codes introduced by Lamborghini will link to an exclusive digital artwork. However, the nature of the digital media connected to these Lamborghini NFTs isn't known yet.

The luxury high-performance car brand is expected to reveal more information about the NFTs soon, including what kind of unique art is at play and the name of the artist behind that. Lamborghini is also expected to reveal the details of the auction house selling these items. With this move, the automaker has joined the current NFT trend.

Speaking about the NFTs introduced by the Italian carmaker, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that these digital tokens come embodying the legacy of innovation that is a deeply rooted part of the automaker's DNA.

"As a leading company for carbon fibre composite materials within the automotive sector, we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons. The NFT world has been calling to us, and we are excited about engaging with this very passionate and innovative community," Winkelmann further added.

Interestingly, Lamborghini was teasing some space-age teasers with its supercars on social media for the last couple of weeks. Clearly, the supercar brand was teasing at the space-return NFTs.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: lamborghini supercar luxury cars
