Bentley Bentayga S with V8 engine unveiled, gets sportier than ever before

Bentley Motors has unveiled the new Bentayga S SUV, the latest version of its flagship model that is considered as the fastest SUV in the world. The new model, the first S version since the Bentayga's debut in 2015, promises a more dynamic and sporty drive experience in this iconic SUV.

The fourth model in the Bentayga range joins the efficient plug-in Hybrid, the 4.0-litre turbocharged V8, and the powerful 6.0-litre, 12-cylinder Speed. The luxury SUV will be available in four, five or seven seat configurations.

The Bentayga S model comes with certain design tweaks. The chrome garnish has been mostly replaced with gloss black accents. Bentley has added dark tint lenses to head lamps and tail lamps, black door mirrors and black split oval tailpipes. However, the 22-inch alloy wheels are not blacked out, as often done for the performance avatars of popular models to give them a more sporty appeal.

Inside, Bentley will offer new seats, unique stitching, a new colour split and Alcantara to match the striking exterior of the new Bentayga S model. There are colour accents on the instrument panel, centre console, door pads and seat bolsters.

The 2021 Bentayga S will be powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 542 bhp of maximum power and 770 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 290 kmph.

The new Bentley Bentayga S gets several off-road terrain modes, which include Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand. The SUV has a water wading capacity of 500 mm.

The 2021 Bentayga S offers increased capability through an enhanced Sport mode. It promises improved steering feedback and less body-roll due to an additional 15 per cent increase in air suspension damping and a unique Electronic Stability Control.

Bentley has also introduced the Bentley Dynamic Ride system in the Bentayga S model. The world’s first electric active roll control technology comes as standard for the SUV. The system can react within 0.3 seconds with up to 1,300 Nm of torque to counteract lateral rolling forces when cornering.

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga S will take on rivals like the Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, Audi RSQ8 or the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Turbo SUVs.