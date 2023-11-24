HT Auto
Watch: Super expensive Bentley rams bridge at US-Canada border

Watch: Super expensive Bentley rams bridge at US-Canada border

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 12:59 PM
A Bentley ultra luxury car recently rammed into a bridge at the US-Canada border which resulted in the key crossing being shut for a brief period. Security footage at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls show the Bentley slam into a curb, ram a guardrail next and becoming airborne before crashing into flames.

Screenshot from video posted on social media channel X. (X/@CBP)
Screenshot from video posted on social media channel X.

Although the reason for the accident is under a matter of investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has reportedly denied that this could possibly be a terrorism-related act. Reports further suggest that there was a couple inside the crashed vehicle and that the duo from New York City was en route Ontario for a music concert.

The horrific car crash was captured by security cameras at the key border crossing and later, images of the carnage were also widely circulated on social media channels. "Our preliminary investigation of the situation is that it was not terrorism related but we will continue to stay vigilant," US Attorney Trini Ross said at a press conference. “We will continue to make sure that the information we have is passed onto the public."

That this vehicle is a Bentley is certain but the exact model is a matter of speculation with the footage indicating that it could most likely have been a Bentley Flying Spur which costs upwards of $300,000 (approximately 2.50 crore).

A report in New York Times says that investigators are looking into the possibility of a mechanical failure in the car, as per Robert Restaino, the mayor of Niagara Falls. He further informed that the two persons inside were both in their 50s and were from Grand Island in New York. It is further reported that the FBI has concluded its investigations and the incident is being further probed by the Niagara Falls Police Department.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM IST
