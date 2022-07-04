Audi A8L to hit showrooms next week: Key updates to expect

Audi A8L is slated to launch in the Indian market on July 12, with bookings for the model already open at an amount of ₹ 10 lakh.

Audi India is gearing up to launch its flagship sedan A8L on July 12. The automaker has already opened bookings for the luxury sedan at an amount of ₹10 lakh. The interested buyers can book the car through the Audi dealerships or visit the auto manufacturer's website to book online. Upon arrival, the Audi A8L will compete with rivals such as BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The new Audi A8L comes with a wide range of updates on the exterior, inside the cabin and on the powertrain front as well.

Before the Audi A8L hits showrooms, here are the key updates to be seen in the upcoming model.

Sharper design

Audi A8L comes with a revised design. The front fascia has been updated significantly with a mammoth front grille that incorporates a bold mesh and chrome garnishing. This grille is flanked by sharp Matrix LED headlamps with animated projections. Revised bumpers, updated Matrix LED taillights, and a sleek LED light bar connecting the taillights are among other revisions introduced to the new Audi A8L.

Suave cabin

Inside the cabin, the new Audi A8 L gets an updated large touchscreen infotainment system. Besides that, dual 10.1-inch digital display screens for rear-seat occupants. The sedan also gets a folding centre console table and cooler with a bar compartment among other features.

Customisation package

The new Audi A8 L will come available with multiple customisation packages including a Rear Relaxation package that includes a recliner, foot massager and several other features meant to offer a superior comfortable riding experience for the rear occupants. This comes as a crucial update for the flagship luxury sedan from the brand.

48V mild-hybrid system

Audi has revealed that the updated version of its flagship sedan comes powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. This powertrain is capable of churning out 340 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque.

Improved driving and riding dynamics

Audi claims the new A8L sedan comes with improved driving dynamics and predictive air suspension for superior ride quality. The advanced technologies onboard the sedan ensures a superior driving experience compared to its predecessor.

