Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars After BMW, Hyundai and Genesis to be compatible with Apple car keys

After BMW, Hyundai and Genesis to be compatible with Apple car keys

The Apple digital car key allows the user to unlock his or her car using the iPhone and Apple Watch.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 04:35 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is expected to be compatible with the Apple digital car key technology.

Apple introduced its digital car key that was compatible with BMW only but now this technology would be available for Hyundai and Genesis cars as well, reports Bloomberg. The report claims that Hyundai and its subsidiary premium car brand Genesis will support the Apple digital car key for their respective cars from later this year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tiago
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan turns chauffeur for Indian women cricketers in new Alcazar ad)

However, the South Korean automobile manufacturers have not revealed which models will get this feature. The report claims some of the trim levels of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and some other Hyundai cars will get NFC for a digital key.

The Apple digital car key allows the user to unlock his or her car using the iPhone or Apple Watch. This comes as a technology that is one notch above the remote car keys. Remote lock controls through smartphone is not exactly a completely new technology as it has been there for quite some time.

Apple claims that its digital car key can be used via the Apple Watch and ultra-wideband iPhones, such as the iPhone 11 and the newer models. This technology even allows the user to leave their phone in their pocket when opening and starting the vehicle.

Initially, the US tech giant introduced this technology in collaboration with BMW. However, now the company aims to expand its service coverage to other car brands as well.

Back in 2020, BMW had announced the Apple digital car key will be available for models such as 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M and Z4. Apple said that compatible devices would be iPhone XR, iPhone XS or newer and Apple Watch Series 5 or newer. This technology is claimed to be increasing the safety and convenience of the users of the compatible cars and the Apple device users.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 04:35 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Hyundai Genesis
Related Stories
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
14 Jan 2022
Tesla Model 3 delivered to customer sans brake pad; told ‘noise was normal’
16 Jan 2022
Tesla inks deal with this country to access key battery components for EVs
16 Jan 2022
Hyundai in India, Toyota mostly elsewhere: Car brands most searched online
10 Jan 2022
BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
14 Jan 2022
Volkswagen sells more than 70,000 EVs in China in 2021, misses targets
11 Jan 2022
Tesla second only to BMW now in premium car sales in this key market: Report
10 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS