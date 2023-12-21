5-door Thar to be called Mahindra Thar Armada? New trademark suggests so

Mahindra has filed seven trademarks under the Thar brand name. It is expected that one of these names will be used for the upcoming 5-door Thar. One of the names, that Mahindra has filed is ‘Thar Armada’. The homegrown manufacturer could end up using the name as they used to sell the Armada between 1993 and 2001.

Apart from the ‘Armada’, Mahindra has also filed trademarks for Thar Cult, Thar Rex, Thar Centurion, Thar Gladius, Thar Roxx and Thar Savannah. There is a possibility that these names could be used for some variants or adventure packs. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Many people won't be familiar with the Armada nameplate. But it used to be on sale from Mahindra before they launched the Bolero. It was just like a premium 5-door version of the Jeep SUVs that were on sale during that time. The Armada was positioned above the Commander and below the Armada Grand.

Mahindra Armada was replaced by Bolero in the lineup.

When compared to the 3-door Thar, the 5-door version will come with few cosmetic changes. So, the grille could be slightly tweaked, the headlamp design would stay the same but the LED Daytime Running Lamps could be slightly different. On the sides, there will be a new set of alloy wheels and a longer wheelbase. Apart from this, the tail lamps could also get a new design. There will be a few tweaks to the interior as well. For instance, a larger touchscreen infotainment system that could measure 10.25 inches in size and different upholstery.

Powering the 5-door Thar will be the same set of engines. So, there will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. They will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

