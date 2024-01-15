2024 Renault Kwid: What sets the updated hatchback apart from previous model

Renault India has revamped its entire product portfolio in the country by launching the updated MY2024 lineup just a few days ago. With this, the French auto giant has tried to revamp the appeal of its three products in India, namely the Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV and Triber MPV. The updated iteration of the Alto K10 rivalling the Renault Kwid hatchback comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin.

The 2024 Renault Kwid has been launched in India with a host of updates, including a new variant, three fresh dual-tone exterior colour options and a

Launched between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Renault Kwid hatchback comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The pricing of the car too been revised and interestingly, the overall prices of the 2024 Renault Kwid have been reduced across the board.

Here is a comprehensive list of changes the 2024 Renault Kwid carries.

2024 Renault Kwid: Revised pricing

The new Renault Kwid comes priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model comes available in seven different variants and its pricing has been reduced across the board. The Climber AMT variant now comes priced at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the pre-facelift model's ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom) pricing.

The RXL (O) MT and RXT MT too come available priced at ₹21,000 and ₹17,000 cheaper, respectively, compared to the pre-facelift model. The RXT AMT variant too now comes with a ₹17,000 price cut at ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the pre-facelift model's ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the base variant RXE MT comes priced at the same unchanged figure of ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Renault Kwid: Updated variant list

The 2024 Renault Kwid comes with an updated variant list compared to the pre-facelift model. While the RXL MT variant has been discontinued in the facelifted version, the RXL (O) AMT comes as a completely new variant. Interestingly, the RXL (O) AMT is priced at ₹5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the cheapest automatic car available in India.

2024 Renault Kwid: New dual-tone colours

On the exterior, the updated iteration of the hatchback gets three new dual-tone paint options, which are - Moonlight Silver with Black, Zanskar Blue with Black, and Fiery Red with Black. These come added to the already available Metal Mustard with Black and Ice Cool White with Black. Apart from these, there are mono-tone colour options for the hatchback, which are - Ice Cool White, Fiery Red, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue.

2024 Renault Kwid: New features

In terms of feature additions, the new 2024 Renault Kwid gets a fresh 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is available right from the RXL (O) variant, which is priced at ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the touchscreen infotainment system was only available in the top RXT and Climber variants of Kwid. With this update, Renault India claims the Kwid hatchback is now the most affordable car in the country to come with a touchscreen infotainment system.

2024 Renault Kwid: Safety features

On the safety feature front, the new Kwid hatchback gets rear seat belt reminder as a new one, which is standard across variants. Also, features like front seat belts with load limiter, driver seat belt with pre-tensioner, electronic stability program, traction control system, tyre pressure monitoring system, front driver airbag, front passenger airbag, pedestrian protection, speed alert warning, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, ABS, EBD with brake assist, rear door child lock now come as standard across all the variants.

