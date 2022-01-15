Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars 2023 Volkswagen Amarok teased again, showing off its off-road capabilities

2023 Volkswagen Amarok teased again, showing off its off-road capabilities

The teaser sketch shows the side profile of the Volkswagen Amarok with a chunk of plastic cladding on the wheel arches.The upcoming Amarok will reportedly be offered with option of diesel engines, including a potent V6 TDI.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 02:16 PM
Volkswagen Amarok (@VWCV_official/Twitter)

Volkswagen has released yet another teaser of the Amarok pickup truck which can be seen mastering the winter blues while carrying lots of weight behind. The vehicle, based on the Ford Ranger model, is set to make a debut in the coming months.

In the digital sketch shown in the teaser, one can see the Amarok's side profile with a chunk of plastic cladding on the wheel arches and a raised ground clearance.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The pickup can be seen riding on winter tyres and has a considerable amount of suspension travel to tackle all kinds of terrains. The company has earlier revealed that the upcoming Amarok model will be bigger in size.

(Also read | Volkswagen electric cars record 73% growth in 2021, sells 369,000 EVs globally)

Volkswagen Amarok will be based on an updated version of Ford's T6 platform, and will be 3.93 inches longer and more than 1.57 inches wider than the outgoing model. The currently offered Amarok measures 206.9 inches long and 76.9 inches wide. This implies that the vehicle will offer a more spacious cabin as compared to the outgoing model.

The upcoming Amarok will be offered with option of diesel engines, including a potent V6 TDI, Motor 1 reported. There could be other powertrains available depending on the market that it is being offered in, just like how the new Ford Ranger is due to be offered in some countries with a petrol unit – the EcoBoost 2.3-liter four-pot.

Earlier teaser images of the new Amarok released by the company revealed the robust visual appeal of the vehicle thanks to its dominant front fenders, chunky side body cladding, prominent roof rails, pronounced wheel arches and towing hooks in the front and back. The vehicle's interior, too, appeared to be designed and built for the outdoors with dark upholstery shade. Its main screen gets a portrait mode and there are physical buttons visible under it.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 02:15 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Amarok Amarok
Related Stories
2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV debuts with new features
12 Jan 2022
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets a host of updates, promises a longer range
09 Jan 2022
Volkswagen Microbus is ready to be back, with a battery and self-driving tech
09 Jan 2022
2022 Honda Step WGN minivan debuts with boxy design, spacious interior
10 Jan 2022
New Volvo electric SUV to drive autonomously on the highways: Details here
11 Jan 2022
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Highlights
10 Jan 2022
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV sold out within 24 hours of launch
12 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS