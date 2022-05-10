2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today

Jaguar Land Rover has said that the third generation Range Rover Sport will be the most dynamic member of the Range Rover family till date.

Jaguar Land Rover is all set to take the covers off the 2023 Range Rover Sport SUV today. This is the first major update the iconic SUV is set to receive after the second generation model which was launched back in 2014. According to Jaguar Land Rover, the new model is going to be the most dynamic SUV in the Range Rover family. The carmaker promises that the 2023 Range Rover Sport has been ‘redefined, effortlessly blending unmistakable presence, unrivalled on-road capability, and with the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies’.

The new Range Rover will be be available with a choice of multiple powertrains which include petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and possibly electric too in near future. The new Range Rover Sport SUV is likely to come with slimmer headlights. Teaser released by JLR recently offered a glimpse at the narrow LED headlight on the front face of the luxury performance SUV. As spy shots suggest, the SUV will also have a redesigned front grille, larger air intakes, flush door handles and even new alloy wheels.

JLR had also released teaser images of the interior of the new Range Rover Sport SUV. They show a dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing. The interior of the new Range Rover Sport makes use of fine materials, setting the tone for premium owning experience. Expect the SUV to come with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like built-in Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Range Rover Sport will be based on the new MLA Flex architecture from Land Rover. It will help the new Range Rover Sport to bring 50% more torsional stiffness and to reduce structure-borne noise by 24%. It also promises to substantially improve rolling refinement for the Range Rover family.

As far as the engines are concerned, the new Range Rover Sport is likely to come with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 S63 engine sourced from BMW. It is capable of churning out 626 hp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. According to reports, JLR may add electric and hybrid powertrains later.

The current version of the Range Rover Sport SUV has become one of the company's best-selling models. For the past five years, it has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40% and more recently has fought with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport for the JLR's best-selling overall model position, Autocar UK reported.

