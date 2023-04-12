2023 Lamborghini Urus S India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Lamborghini India will be introducing the new Urus S variant of the performance SUV to its portfolio tomorrow, April 13, 2023. The Lamborghini Urus S is the new entry variant of the Urus family and is positioned below the Urus Performante that went on sale earlier this year. The new Urus S replaces the standard Urus in the company’s line-up and comes with more focus on luxury with several visual and feature enhancements.

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S is more subtle in appearance than the Urus Performante. Changes include a new wheel design with less grippy tyres and carbon fibre inserts. The front bumper has seen a subtle redesign while there’s a new carbon fibre-painted bonnet that gets matte black air vents. The cabin sports new interior trims and colour options as part of the update. Overall too, Lamborghini has increased the number of colours, trims, wheels, style packages and customisation details to choose from on the 2023 Urus S.

The Lamborghini Urus S comes with a an optional visible carbon fiber roof.

With respect to performance, the new Lamborghini Urus S makes do with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 657 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of peak torque between 2,300-4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The Urus S makes the same power figures as the Urus Performante and about 14 bhp more than the older Urus. The Urus S is about 47 kg heavier than the Performante.

0-100 kmph on the Urus S comes up in 3.5 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante while the top speed stays the same at 305 kmph. The Lamborghini Urus S also gets the air suspension carried over from the standard Urus that promises a more pliant ride quality when compared to the stiffer and lowered coil spring setup on the Performante. The air suspension also brings three off-road modes - Sabbia, Neve, and Terra, while there are three driving modes - Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

The new Lamborghini Urus S will be about ₹40 lakh more affordable than the Urus Performate. Prices will be announced tomorrow. Keep watching this space for all the action.

