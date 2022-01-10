2022 Ferrari Formula One car to see fewer updates, blame it on tight budget

Ferrari Formula One team is likely to push out fewer in-season car developments in 2022 due to budget cap constraints, indicated Ferrari director Laurent Mekies. This year, the spending cap has been lowered to a base figure of $140 million, excluding the add ons. This means the major Formula One teams have to be more disciplined in terms of their spending.

The expenditure cap is going to majorly impact the teams that spend a large sum of money for vehicle developments during the championship. These teams include Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari. These teams have already radically downsized their team size to fit within the budget cap.

In the last season, most of the Formula One teams halted any development moves on their cars in an attempt to save money for this year's all-new technical regulations. The Ferrari director believes that the Formula One budget cap will still limit in-season car developments as compared to pre-2020 levels.

The budget restriction coms in place in an attempt to make Formula One more sustainable. This restricts the teams with a number of updates they can afford to introduce. Mekies has said that compared to the years such as 2019 or 2018, there will be much fewer updates in the upcoming Formula One season.

In the 2018 or 2019 championship, the major teams had fresh updates on almost every race or every other race. He also said that it sounds difficult from the manufacturer's perspective to have a high number of updates with the constraints that the teams have.

He also said that his team will have to keep a budget to develop during the year but that will be a challenge with the cost constraints. Ferrari's Formula One team finished the 2021 constructors' championship in the third position. The company is hopeful about its upcoming season performance as well.