2024 Hyundai Creta facelift: Check out its colour options

Hyundai offers the 2024 Creta facelift in six monotone and one dual-tone colour schemes.
Here are all the colour options that the 2024 Creta is offered in
The first colour is the Abyss Black
Then there is the Ranger Khaki
The Fiery Red colour scheme will also be there
Hyundai has also introduced a new Robust Emarald Pearl colour scheme.
For people who like stealthy looks, there is Titan Grey colour
There is also a Atlas White colour scheme.
The Atlas White is also available in a dual-tone scheme which gets Abyss Black roof