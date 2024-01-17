2024 Hyundai Creta facelift: Check out its colour options

Published Jan 17, 2024

Hyundai offers the 2024 Creta facelift in six monotone and one dual-tone colour schemes.

Here are all the colour options that the 2024 Creta is offered in 

The first colour is the Abyss Black

Then there is the Ranger Khaki 

The Fiery Red colour scheme will also be there

Hyundai has also introduced a new Robust Emarald Pearl colour scheme.

For people who like stealthy looks, there is Titan Grey colour

There is also a Atlas White colour scheme.

The Atlas White is also available in a dual-tone scheme which gets Abyss Black roof
