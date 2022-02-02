2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Audi will drive in the new generation Q7 SUV after a gap of almost two years. It will rival BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.

Audi is all set to drive in the 2022 Q7 facelift SUV to India tomorrow. The German carmaker will officially announce the price of the new generation Q7 SUV on February 3. This is the second of the Q series SUVs to be launched by Audi within the last five months after it reintroduced the Q5 in October last year.

The new Audi Q7 will be offered with several changes compared to the predecessor. The most significant change is under the hood, where the Q7 facelift now gets a BS 6 compatible engine to meet emission norms. At its heart, the new Q7 now gets a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi will not offer any diesel variant for Q7, just like the Q5 facelift.

The Q7 facelift SUV, which comes standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system, is capable of churning out 340 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in about six seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Similar to Q5, Audi will also offer the 2022 Q7 SUV in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. The latter is the top-spec variant loaded with more features.

As far as other changes are concerned, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV gets a redesigned front face in line with the latest Audi Q family range. It has a new set of signature daytime running lights, redesigned grille with a chrome frame flanked by Matrix LED headlamps. The redesigned bumper has larger air intakes on either sides. At the rear, the Q7 will come with tweaked LED tail lights with chrome trim. The SUV also sits on a fresh set of alloy wheels.

The cabin of the new Q7 SUV has also undergone several changes. Key among them are the new 10.1-inch main infotainment screen besides a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen that replaces physical buttons to control the four-zone climate control system. The second-row passengers will now get a tablet-like entertainment screen powered by Android, which supports several apps from the PlayStore, including Gmail, Chrome and Youtube.

Audi is likely to offer the updated Q7 SUV at a starting price of around ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV will take on rivals like the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.

