The facelited Kia Picanto has been leaked in spy image ahead of its launch. For the ones unaware of the car, it is an A-segmenter cousin of Hyundai i10/Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The current model was introduced back in January 2017 and is due for a facelift which will freshen up its exterior styling, equipment kit and mechanicals as per the latest trends.

The red accents in the front grille and the side skirts suggest that this is the GT Line variant of of the pint sized car. It was spotted near Frankfurt in Germany where the A-segmnter was reportedly taking part in a video shoot.

As seen in the latest spy image, the faceliefted model features tweaked headlamps which has design reflections of the Kia XCeed. It also boasts updated grille, sportier front bumper and tweaked front fog lamps.

The facelifted Picanto get an edgier front fascia in comparison to the previous model. The side-profile remains untouched but the new machine-finished alloy wheels make it look sportier.

The interior and cabin updates remain a mystery till date, however, it would be safe to assume that new interior colours, upholstery and updates to the infotainment system would be most likely introduced with the facelift. It is also reported to get Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) safety feature.

The 2021 Picanto might get the same engine options as its sister car, Hyundai i10 (international-spec) which comes with a (83 PS/ 118 Nm)1.2-liter gasoline unit as well as a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-pot which offers 99 PS and 172 Nm. Both the options are hooked-on to a a 5-speed manual unit.

It is unlikely that the Kia Picanto will arrive in India anytime soon, since the company's current focus involved SUVs and MPVs.



