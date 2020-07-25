2020 Ram Heavy Duty truck joins dark theme trend with limited black edition

Fiat Chrysler's Ram Truck has announced a new 2020 Heavy Duty Limited Black edition for the US market. Joining the ongoing trend of dark theme models, Ram's limited black edition offers a sophisticated, monochromatic appearance package that claims to appeal to a significant segment of luxury truck buyers.

The exterior of the new truck gets black accents, matte black badging and black aluminium wheels. Further, the black theme extends to the grille, door handles, side-view trailer tow mirrors, tow hooks, headlight and taillight bezels.

Rear view of 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black

The black edition is available in both rear- and four-wheel drives and can be had with any configuration of engine - 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 and 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 High Output. Single rear-wheel models come standard with 20-inch black wheels while dual rear-wheel models feature 17-inch black wheels with machined eyelets.

The cabin of the truck gets blacked-out treatment too with black leather upholstery and black trim pieces contrasted with silver accents. Customers also get the standard Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system which delivers a combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalisation.

Interior of 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. The company says the pickup sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology. It also offers good handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions.

The limited black model available in 2500 and 3500 configurations will reach dealerships in the third quarter of 2020 and its pricing starts at $62,745.