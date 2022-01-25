Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto BMW MINI to convert its classic models into EVs

BMW MINI to convert its classic models into EVs 

Under the MINI Recharged project, the iconic British carmaker will convert classic MINI models into electric vehicles.MINI will preserve the original engines of the classic cars.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 01:25 PM
After upcycling, the MINI EVs will get an individual number. (BMW)

BMW MINI has started the MINI Recharged project through which the iconic British automaker will convert classic MINI models into electric vehicles. Inspired by a one-off classic MINI electric that was built in 2018 that received many positive comments, a dedicated team from MINI Plant Oxford set to work and developed the plan to give customers who own a classic MINI an opportunity to change them into EVs.

The automaker informed that the original petrol engines for these models will be replaced by a modern electric drive. As part of the project, only reversible changes will be made to the substance of the vehicle during the conversion. During the process, the original engine of each vehicle will be marked and stored so that it can be reused in case of a future retrofit. The company said careful handling of the historical heritage is an important part of the project.

(Also read | BMW MINI witnesses electric boom in 2021 with Cooper SE EV as best-seller)

A classic MINI with an electric motor will generate a continuous output of up to 90 kW and can accelerate from stationary to 100 kmph in approximately 9 seconds. The energy to the vehicle will be supplied through a high-voltage battery, that can be charged with an output of up to 6.6 kW. These retrofitted EVs will come with a predicted range of around 160 km. In addition to these, every electrified classic Mini will feature the characteristic central instrument cluster that will also display the drive temperature, the selected gear, range and speed.

(Also read | BMW's new steering wheel makes Tesla yoke look normal)

The brand mentioned the upcycling of these models are being carried out in the United Kingdom and each of these vehicles will get an individual number. Sebastian Beuchel, Head of MINI Global Brand Management said individuality plays an important part in the project. “Unique classic Mini models have always been created, including true works of art on wheels. That's why future collaborations are also planned as part of the MINI Recharged programme, allowing well-known artists to express their creativity with specially designed classic Mini models," added Beuchel.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW MINI MINI EVs EV electric vehicles electric mobility
