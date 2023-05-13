BMW Motorrad's new R 12 nineT is a classic roadster

The new R 12 nineT comes at the occassion of 100 years of BMW Motorrad
It is the successor to the R nineT model which came 10 years ago
BMW Motorrad shares that the R 12 nineT comes with ample options for customisation
The chassis is a one-piece tubular space frame that is bolted-on rear frame
The model also comes with side covers which gives it an authentic roadster look
This is an inspiration from BMW Motorrad's bikes in 1970s
There are radially mounted four-piston monobloc calipers and steel braided brake lines
The wheel guides come with upside-down telescopic forks at the front and paralever at the rear
There is also an availability of BMW Motorrad accessory range with this model