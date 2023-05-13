BMW Motorrad's new R 12 nineT is a classic roadster

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 13, 2023

The new R 12 nineT comes at the occassion of 100 years of BMW Motorrad 

It is the successor to the R nineT model which came 10 years ago

BMW Motorrad shares that the R 12 nineT comes with ample options for customisation

The chassis is a one-piece tubular space frame that is bolted-on rear frame

The model also comes with side covers which gives it an authentic roadster look

This is an inspiration from BMW Motorrad's bikes in 1970s

There are radially mounted four-piston monobloc calipers and steel braided brake lines

The wheel guides come with upside-down telescopic forks at the front and paralever at the rear

There is also an availability of BMW Motorrad accessory range with this model
