BMW R 18 Roctane cruiser arrives in style!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 12, 2023

BMW Motorrad has introduced the new  BMW R 18 Roctane, a cruising and touring motorcycle

This model comes in custom bagger style

This new motorcycle joins the R 18 family as the fifth member

The premium maker claims that this bike comes with the most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time

 Check product page

It features a two-cylinder flat twin engine called the big boxer

Equipped with a with a capacity of 1,802 cc, the engine churns power output of 91 hp and peak torque of 158 Nm

The premium motorcycle sits on 21-inch wheel at front and 18-inch wheel at rear

The headlight of the bike houses integrated classic round instrument

The model also features three riding modes along with ASC and engine drag control as standard
Know more about BMW Motorrad customised bikes
Click Here