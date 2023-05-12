BMW R 18 Roctane cruiser arrives in style!

BMW Motorrad has introduced the new BMW R 18 Roctane, a cruising and touring motorcycle
This model comes in custom bagger style
This new motorcycle joins the R 18 family as the fifth member
The premium maker claims that this bike comes with the most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time
It features a two-cylinder flat twin engine called the big boxer
Equipped with a with a capacity of 1,802 cc, the engine churns power output of 91 hp and peak torque of 158 Nm
The premium motorcycle sits on 21-inch wheel at front and 18-inch wheel at rear
The headlight of the bike houses integrated classic round instrument
The model also features three riding modes along with ASC and engine drag control as standard