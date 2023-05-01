This customised BMW R 18 is a Japanese artwork

This personalised BMW R 18 is called The Wal
The creator Shinya Kimura with built this model keeping the basics of the motorcycle intact
The maker did not change the frame, wheels and tyres, suspension elements and the brakes of the motorcycle
The original boxer engine of the BMW R 18 powers this customised model
The style and seating position have been changed as per the maker's wish
The fuel tank is longer in this model to accommodate the new seat
The new fuel tank has an additional space for 3.78 litres for longer trips
The body dons a special paint in the form of a bronze powder coating
The exhaust system is the same but it has a coating of black paint