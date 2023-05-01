This customised BMW R 18 is a Japanese artwork

May 01, 2023

This personalised BMW R 18 is called The Wal 

The creator Shinya Kimura with built this model keeping the basics of the motorcycle intact

The maker did not change the frame, wheels and tyres, suspension elements and the brakes of the motorcycle 

The original boxer engine of the BMW R 18 powers this customised model

The style and seating position have been changed as per the maker's wish

The fuel tank is longer in this model to accommodate the new seat 

The new fuel tank has an additional space for 3.78 litres  for longer trips

The body dons a special paint in the form of a bronze powder coating

The exhaust system is the same but it has a coating of black paint 
