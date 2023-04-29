This BMW R 18 customised motorcycle looks like a royal cruiser

The BMW R 18 Aurora takes on the looks of a heritage cruiser 

The model takes inspiration from the cruisers of 1970s 

Many elements in this motorcycle are borrowed from various BMW Motorrad bikes 

The saddle is borrowed entirely from a BMW 1200 C of 2005 and the Batwing supports are made using the support indicators of a BMW R 100 of 1982

A part of the rear frame of the motorcycle is from a BMW K 75 model from 1991

The graphics on the models takes reference from BMW RT 100 from 1983  

The creators say the front and rear fender supports, saddle supports and license plate holder arms are entirely handmade

For the exhaust pipes, the makers particularly have taken care of the sound

The R 18 Aurora's oil cooler grille takes inspiration from the grille of BMW cars from the 1960s

