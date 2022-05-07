HT Auto
Bentley scores high in Q1 of 2022, sales of Bentley Continental GT rises

Bentley said the revenue and return on sales figures reached record levels in the last three months, touching 813 euros million and 21 per cent respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 May 2022, 06:00 PM
The sales, particularly in Europe, registered a growth of 38 per cent.

Bentley announced the financial results for the first quarter of this year. Bentley's operating profits increased by 162 per cent meaning the figures touched 170 million euros which according to the ultra-premium auto brand is the company's second-highest full-year profit figure ever. Bentley informed the revenue and return on sales figures also reached record levels in the last three months, touching €813 million and 21 per cent respectively.

During the first quarter of 2022, Bentley shared revenue per car increased from 184,000 euros to 212,000 euros as interest in Mulliner and Speed derivatives grew. The sales, particularly in Europe, registered a growth of 38 per cent. Globally, the sales of Bentley Continental GT sales saw an increase of 10 per cent, with strong demands from the Asia Pacific region and the United Kingdom in particular.

(Also read | Bentley ulta luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10)

Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Adrian Hallmark shared despite a challenging global environment, Bentley recorded revenue growth due to the new model portfolio. A significant increase in demand for Bentley’s personalisation programme and strong growth in sales of new hybridised products have also been noted in this first quarter. “These results demonstrate the intrinsic strength of our brand and confirm the ongoing success of our industry-leading Beyond100 strategy. They also suggest even more promise for the transformational years ahead," added Hallmark.

(Also read | Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs)

Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy which is the brand's strategy to reinvent its entire product range to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 is also supported by the latest figures of the first quarter. Bentley's this initiative has been supported by a ten-year investment programme at the company’s Pyms Lane factory, the €3 billion amount that aims to bring a notable transformation in the company leading it towards sustainability.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Bentley Bentley Continental GT Auto sales car sales
