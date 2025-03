Futuristic Electric SUV

The Tata Harrier EV is an upcoming all-electric SUV that seamlessly blends rugged styling with modern technology. Built on Tata?s OMEGA-Arc platform, it promises a spacious cabin, premium features, and a futuristic design. Expected to come with a dual-motor AWD setup, the Harrier EV is likely to offer strong performance and an impressive range of around 400-500 km per charge. It will feature Tata?s latest infotainment system, ADAS, and a high-quality interior, ensuring a premium driving experience

By: Ramchandra yadav (Mar 18, 2025)