Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
₹ 4.45 to 5.94 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 20.52 to 21.79 kmpl
Engine 998 to 1,197 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

LXI (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.45 Lakhs

LXI Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.52 Lakhs

VXI (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.9 Lakhs

VXI Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.97 Lakhs

VXI 1.2 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.13 Lakhs

VXI Opt 1.2 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.2 Lakhs

VXI AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.37 Lakhs

VXI AMT Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.44 Lakhs

VXI AMT Opt 1.2 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.67 Lakhs

ZXI AMT 1.2 (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.94 Lakhs

