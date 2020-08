Folding Table In The Rear

Additional Features

Chrome Garnish (Steering Wheel, Inside Door Handles, AC Louvers Knob, Parking Brake Lever) MID Petrol (With Coloured TFT) ECO Illumination Wooden Finish on I/P and Door Garnish Satin Chrome Finish Satin Finish on AC Louvers Front and Rear Chrome Finish on Floor Console