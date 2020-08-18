Maruti Celerio X

Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Celerio X (HT Auto photo)

₹ 4.9 to 5.67 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 21.63 kmpl
Engine 998 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
VXI (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.9 Lakhs

VXI Option (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.96 Lakhs

ZXI (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.14 Lakhs

AMT VXI (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.33 Lakhs

AMT VXI Option (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.39 Lakhs

ZXI Option (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.55 Lakhs

AMT ZXI (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.57 Lakhs

AMT ZXI Option (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.67 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue