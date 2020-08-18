Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Illumination Colour Amber Urethane Steering Wheel
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Pedestrian Protection, Headlight Leveling
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial,Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
No
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
Yes
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumper Bumper Cladding Body Side Cladding Bumper Guard Extension Door Side Molding Add On Part For Rear Bumper Garnish Black Coloured Front Bumper Bezel B-Pillar Black-Out Black Painted Outside Door Handles Body Coloured Back Door Garnish, Black Painted ORVMS
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
No
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No