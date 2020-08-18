No

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Yes

No

No

Additional Features

Body Coloured Bumper Bumper Cladding Body Side Cladding Bumper Guard Extension Door Side Molding Add On Part For Rear Bumper Garnish Black Coloured Front Bumper Bezel B-Pillar Black-Out Black Painted Outside Door Handles Body Coloured Back Door Garnish, Black Painted ORVMS