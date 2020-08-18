Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Soft Touch Front panel Ambient Lighting On Dashboard Fabric Insert On Door Trim And Door Armrest Foot Level Air Circulation Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel And Gear Shift Knob Distance To Empty Indicator Adjustable Instrument Panel Light Real Time Mileage Indicator Trip Calculator Range/Mileage/Avg Speed/Duration Solid Rear Seats To Ensure Safety And Longevity (Rear Seats Fortified By Metal Back)
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Fire Prevention System, Double Crank Prevention System, Desmodronic Foldable Key, Prograble Speed Limit Buzzer, Prograed Service Reminder, Smart Airbag That Deploys Based On Severity Of Collision, Cuts Fuel Supply In Case Of Roll Over(Fire Prevention System)
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial, Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Reindeer Headlamps Body Coloured Bumpers Body Coloured ORVM Chrome Plated Door Handles Delayed Extra Wipe To Ensure Clean And Dry Front Windshield (Flat Blade Front Wipers) Rear wiper that understands the requirement(Smart rear wiper gets activated when you reverse)
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes