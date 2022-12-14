Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 171.25 kmph
Atto 3: 160.0 kmph
Category Average: 504.88 km
Atto 3: 494.5 km
Category Average: 6.46 hrs
Atto 3: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 55.09 kwh
Atto 3: 49.92 - 60.48 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Battery Capacity
|49.92-60.48 kWh
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Range
|468-521 km
|Max Motor Performance
|201 bhp, 310 Nm
|Charging Time
|8-10 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
BYD Atto 3
₹24.99 Lakhs*
₹21.9 Lakhs*
₹18.98 Lakhs*
₹18.9 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
₹17.49 Lakhs*
₹16.74 Lakhs*
₹26.9 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
28 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
10 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Charging Time
9.5-10 hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
9 hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Range
521 km
Range
656 km
Range
461 km
Range
682 km
Range
473 km
Range
585 km
Range
456 km
Range
530 km
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp, 280 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.87 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4455 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4340 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
4200 mm
Length
4710 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1627 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1634 mm
Height
1690 mm
Width
1875 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1810 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
448 litres
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
433 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
378 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
|Currently viewing
|Atto 3 vs XEV 9e
|Atto 3 vs ZS EV
|Atto 3 vs BE 6
|Atto 3 vs Creta EV
|Atto 3 vs Curvv EV
|Atto 3 vs XUV 400 EV
|Atto 3 vs eMAX 7
Popular BYD Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating