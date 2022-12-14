HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Atto 3PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsAlternativesEMINewsVideos
BYD Atto 3 Front Left Side
View all Images

BYD Atto 3

Launched in Nov 2022

4.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Atto 3 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 171.25 kmph

Atto 3: 160.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 504.88 km

Atto 3: 494.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.46 hrs

Atto 3: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 55.09 kwh

Atto 3: 49.92 - 60.48 kwh

View all Atto 3 Specs and Features

About BYD Atto 3

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Atto 3.
VS
BYD Atto 3
Mahindra XEV 9e
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Ambient Lighting View
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
View more
Tap here to expand
BYD Atto 3 Variants
BYD Atto 3 price starts at ₹ 24.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 33.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Atto ...Read More
3 Variants Available
Dynamic₹24.99 Lakhs*
49.92 kWh
468 km
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Premium₹29.85 Lakhs*
60.48 kWh
521 km
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Superior₹33.99 Lakhs*
60.48 kWh
521 km
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BYD Atto 3 Images

14 images
View All Atto 3 Images

BYD Atto 3 Colours

BYD Atto 3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Surf blue
Ski white
Cosmos black
Boulder grey

BYD Atto 3 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity49.92-60.48 kWh
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Range468-521 km
Max Motor Performance 201 bhp, 310 Nm
Charging Time8-10 Hours
SunroofYes
View all Atto 3 specs and features

BYD Atto 3 comparison with similar cars

BYD Atto 3
Mahindra XEV 9e
MG ZS EV
Mahindra BE 6
Hyundai Creta EV
Tata Curvv EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BYD eMAX 7
₹24.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹21.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.98 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹17.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹17.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.74 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹26.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
4 Reviews
User Rating
3.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
28 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Charging Time
9.5-10 hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
9 hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Range
521 km
Range
656 km
Range
461 km
Range
682 km
Range
473 km
Range
585 km
Range
456 km
Range
530 km
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp, 280 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.87 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4455 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4340 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
4200 mm
Length
4710 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1627 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1634 mm
Height
1690 mm
Width
1875 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1810 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
448 litres
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
433 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
378 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Currently viewingAtto 3 vs XEV 9eAtto 3 vs ZS EVAtto 3 vs BE 6Atto 3 vs Creta EVAtto 3 vs Curvv EVAtto 3 vs XUV 400 EVAtto 3 vs eMAX 7
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BYD Atto 3 Videos

BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review
14 Dec 2022
Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test revealed
13 Oct 2022

Popular BYD Cars

View all BYD Cars

BYD Atto 3 EMI

Select Variant:
Dynamic
201 bhp, 310 Nm | 468 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Dynamic
201 bhp, 310 Nm | 468 km
₹24.99 Lakhs*
Premium
201 bhp, 310 Nm | 521 km
₹29.85 Lakhs*
Superior
201 bhp, 310 Nm | 521 km
₹33.99 Lakhs*
EMI ₹40832.84/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

BYD Atto 3 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Stylish Design, Smooth Performace
The BYD Atto 3 offers a compelling blend of modern aesthetics and advanced electric vehicle technology. Its sleek exterior design is complemented by a spacious and uniquely styled interior, featuring high-quality materials and a futuristic dashboard layout. Drivers have praised its smooth acceleration and comfortable ride, noting that it handles city commutes and highway journeys with ease. The vehicle's range is competitive, with users reporting impressive mileage on a full charge. However, some have pointed out that the charging speed is slower compared to other models, which might be a consideration for long-distance travelers. Overall, the Atto 3 stands out as a stylish and efficient option in the electric vehicle market.By: Aditya kashyap (Feb 21, 2025)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 25 Lakhs
Electric Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsBYD CarsBYD Atto 3