Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBYDAtto 3On Road Price in Chennai

BYD Atto 3 On Road Price in Chennai

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
37.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Atto 3 Price in Chennai

BYD Atto 3 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 37.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BYD Atto 3 Extended Range₹ 37.02 Lakhs
...Read More

BYD Atto 3 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Extended Range
₹37.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60.48 Kwh
160 Kmph
521 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,90,000
RTO
1,74,160
Insurance
1,37,096
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
37,01,756
EMI@79,565/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BYD Atto 3 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs
Check Avinya details
View similar Cars

Popular BYD Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    BYD e6

    29.15 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BYD Cars

BYD Atto 3 News

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions across the world.
BYD celebrates one year of Atto 3 electric vehicle's presence in Indian market
11 Oct 2023
BYD offers the Atto 3 in five colour schemes.
BYD rolls out 500,000th Atto 3 in 19 months of launch
21 Sept 2023
200 BYD Atto 3 electric SUVs were delivered to customers across cities in a single day on September 17
BYD India delivers 200 Atto 3 electric SUVs in a single day as festive season begins
19 Sept 2023
The BYD Atto 3 is already on sale in India and now makes its way to the UK
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV launched in the UK
11 Mar 2023
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV
7 Feb 2023
View all
 BYD Atto 3 News

BYD Atto 3 Videos

Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh (ex-showroom). It promises more than 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.
BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review
14 Dec 2022
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which was unveiled for the Indian customers on October 11, has secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test revealed
13 Oct 2022
Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
18 Dec 2021
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details