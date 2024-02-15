Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|60.48 Kwh
|Max Speed
|160 Kmph
|Range
|521 Km
Atto 3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Atto 3 Extended Range (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 35.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &
Atto 3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Atto 3 Extended Range (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 35.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Extended Range is No litres & Automatic - 1 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: