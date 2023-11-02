How to start a car that is sitting idle for months

In many cases, car owners have to leave their vehicles idle for a significantly long period, which can be weeks or in some cases months. This idle period certainly takes a toll on various components of the car and their functionalities as well. After several months of idling the engine of the car may still run, but the idling period may result in unfortunate consequences.

A significant downtime due to the idling period of weeks or months can impact the hydraulics, pneumatics and electrical systems of a car. The owner may face the issues right away while trying to start the car, or he or she may face the issues subsequently after a few days. While these issues can jeopardise the safety and functionality of the vehicle, following some key tips can ensure the car remains safe and the components start working properly.

Also Read : Key tips to make your car shiny and clean before Diwali

Here are a few key tips to follow before you try to start a car that has remained idle for quite some time.

Check and inflate tyres

No matter if the car is being driven or not, the tyres lose air pressure. Even if the car is sitting idle for a significant amount of time, then also, its tyres lose air pressure. Hence, examine the air pressure and inflate the tyres properly. Driving a car with low air pressure will damage the tyres.

Check and charge the battery

Keeping the car idle for a considerable amount of time can take a toll on the battery of the vehicle. Hence, check the charge level of the battery and recharge it properly. If the battery is not in very good condition, it is recommended to replace it with a new one.

Check fluids and refill if necessary

A car requires various technical fluids including engine oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid, transmission oil, coolant etc. Before you try starting the car, it is suggested to check the levels of these fluids and refill them as necessary.

Fill the fuel tank

If the car has been standing for a long time and it is not starting or even starting after a lot of effort, it could be because the petrol or diesel in the tank is pretty old. The flammable fractions of the fuel that helps the engine to run can evaporate in six months, even if the tank is sealed. This will cause the engine trouble to start. Hence, fill the fuel tank with fresh petrol or diesel before starting the vehicle.

Check the clutch

In a car with a manual gearbox, clutch discs sometimes stick together after a long inactivity. If the clutch doesn't open, you won't be able to turn on any gear. You can take the car in a flat and free area and start the engine in first gear. Move ahead and gradually accelerate and slow down, pressing the clutch pedal from time to time. This can separate the clutch discs. It is recommended to get the clutch examined by a technician.

How to start a car that is sitting idle for months Step 1 : Check and inflate tyres Step 2 : Check and charge battery Step 3 : Check fluids and refill if necessary Step 4 : Fill the fuel tank Step 5 : Check the clutch

First Published Date: