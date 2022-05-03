HT Auto
Home How To How To Prevent Your Car From Overheating In Summer

How to prevent your car from overheating in summer

Overheating could be a major problem for your car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 02:39 PM
A few simple steps can keep your car cool in hot summer days.
A few simple steps can keep your car cool in hot summer days.
A few simple steps can keep your car cool in hot summer days.
A few simple steps can keep your car cool in hot summer days.

April 2022 became the third warmest in 122 years due to the frequent and intense heatwaves across India. This came after the warmest March this year within the same period. While bearing this immense heat is really difficult for humans and other animals, your car too needs to be cool as temperatures are soaring. An engine that runs too hot can damage the vehicle itself and threaten the safety of its occupants as well.

(Also Read: Driving instructor? No need because this car may teach you how best to drive)

Hence, to keep your car cool in this heatwave, here are a few tips to follow.

Park your car in the shade

This is a very basic practice, every car owner should follow. If you can park your car in the garage, that's best. In case, there is no shaded garage available, try to park the vehicle in a spot where there is any form of shade. It will not only keep the car's exterior cooler but reduce heat inside the cabin as well.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Use car window shades

Window shades can be really useful in case there is no covered or shaded parking area available for the car. The UV heat shields keep the cabin from getting hotter. It also protects the cabin elements from getting damaged from heat and sun rays.

Keep car windows open

Closed windows trap hot air inside the cabin, and the glass serves as a heat conductor in an enclosed space. Keeping the windows at least slightly open can result in continuous airflow, which prevents the cabin from getting super hot. In case, there is a sunroof, you can consider keeping it slightly open as well.

Tint windows

Using tinted windows or window film prevents sun rays from getting inside the cabin directly. It also provides UV ray protection. This eventually results in a cooler car cabin.

Use engine coolant

Check the coolant level of your car and add if refilling is necessary. This is especially very important in hot months in order to keep the engine working p-properly. However, never add coolant to a hot engine. Wait for the engine to cool before removing the coolant reservoir cap and pouring in the coolant.

Flush the radiator

Even if you keep engine coolant at the right levels, it tends to get dirty. In such cases, it requires a replacement. A radiator flush, also known as the coolant flush, involves draining old coolant from the radiator and cleaning it with flush fluid and adding new coolant. Check the owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s recommendation and take suggestions from an experienced mechanic.

Replace car battery

If the car battery is older than three years, it may not be functioning at its optimum level. This could result in the car working harder and getting overheated. In such cases, you may need to replace the battery with a new one.

Turn on the heat

Turning on the heat may be the last thing you want to do on a summer day, but doing this can pull hot air from the engine compartment and cool the engine. It doesn't fix the problem entirely, but it’s a good measure for long drives.

How to prevent your car from overheating
Step 1 :

Park your car in the shade

Step 2 :

Use car window shades

Step 3 :

Keep car windows open

Step 4 :

Tint windows

Step 5 :

Use engine coolant

Step 6 :

Flush the radiator

Step 7 :

Replace car battery

Step 8 :

Turn on the heat

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 02:39 PM IST
TAGS: car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

How to prevent your car from overheating in summer
How to prevent your car from overheating in summer
Indore cops gift Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to bicycle-borne food delivery agent
Indore cops gift Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to bicycle-borne food delivery agent
WardWizard Mobility sells 4,087 electric two-wheelers in April
WardWizard Mobility sells 4,087 electric two-wheelers in April
Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for autonomous driving: Report
Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for autonomous driving: Report
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city