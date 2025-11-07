In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda octavia and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
octavia vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Octavia
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 25.99 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.81 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4