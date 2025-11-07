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HomeCompare Carsoctavia vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Skoda octavia vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda octavia and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
octavia vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Octavia Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandSkodaVolkswagen
Price₹ 25.99 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage15.81 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
octavia
Skoda octavia
Octavia 2.0 Style
₹25.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
15.81 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L TSI Turbocharged I42.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4180 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
791 Km759 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink SuspensionIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson SuspensionIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Kerb Weight
1430 kg1703 kg
Wheelbase
2680 mm2679 mm
Width
1829 mm1839 mm
Length
4689 mm4509 mm
Ground Clearance
137 mm-
Height
1469 mm1665 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
600 litres615 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres60 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
44
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+8
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Suedia Beige / Black with Glossy Black TrimBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,07,07744,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
25,99,00038,16,900
RTO
2,75,9004,10,690
Insurance
1,31,6771,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,63394,717

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