In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLB vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glb
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4