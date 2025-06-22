GLB vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glb Superb [2023-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Skoda Price ₹ 64.8 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1332 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.