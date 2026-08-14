In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A35 Limousine vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a35 limousine
|Xc40
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.3 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4