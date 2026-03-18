hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsGrand Vitara vs Duster

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Renault Duster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand vitara Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 10.77 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Range950 km/charge-
Mileage20.58 to 27.97 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid SystemTurbo TCe 100
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
950 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut-
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
373 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
4345 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2657 mm
Height
1645 mm1701 mm
Width
1795 mm1815 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseManual
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Black + Bordeaux with Silver Accents-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black + Bordeaux with Silver Accents-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,25,56612,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
10,76,50010,49,000
RTO
1,12,4801,04,900
Insurance
36,08645,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,34225,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Here's how the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compare on pricing across engines
Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price comparison
18 Mar 2026
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.50 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Victoris launched at 10.50 lakh, undercuts Grand Vitara by 1.4 lakh
15 Sept 2025
The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.50 lakh, while the Grand Vitara starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.42 lakh
Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Complete price breakdown of Maruti’s SUV twins
16 Sept 2025
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
22 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially unveiled on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
21 Jul 2022
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
18 Sept 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers