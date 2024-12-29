In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Xl6
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4