In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4