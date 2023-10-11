In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Discovery
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6