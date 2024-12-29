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Hyundai i20 vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 Marazzo
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 14.06 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 17.75 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa1.5L Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R14215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R14215 / 65 R16
Length
3995 mm4585 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2760 mm
Height
1505 mm1774 mm
Width
1775 mm1866 mm
Bootspace
311 L190 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person8 Person
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 liters
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Manual Key-OperatedWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front Only Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,58,26016,59,902
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,00114,05,900
RTO
23,9601,87,738
Insurance
34,79965,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,14835,677
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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