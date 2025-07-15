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Hyundai Aura vs Kia Sonet

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Sonet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Sonet
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl18.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1520 mm1570 mm
Width
1680 mm1790 mm
Bootspace
402 litres385 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
NoBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoPlastic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Dual Tone GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,4438,33,592
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9907,31,900
RTO
8,86060,233
Insurance
14,09340,959
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40017,917
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
Expired
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