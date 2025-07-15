In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Sonet Comparison