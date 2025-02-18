In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS Q8[2020-2025] vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Range rover
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.0 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-