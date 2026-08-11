In 2026 Odysse Electric Hawk or Seeka Vatsal250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hawk up to 70-170 km/charge and the Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Hawk vs Vatsal250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hawk
|Vatsal250
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 72,910
|Range
|70-170 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.