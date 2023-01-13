In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Lohia Oma Star Price starts at 41,444 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Oma Star up to 60 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less