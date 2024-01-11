Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure vs 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Adventure X

In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
STD
₹2.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc373 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedPASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
89 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,73,4053,25,665
Ex-Showroom Price
3,28,2862,80,000
RTO
26,26223,900
Insurance
18,85721,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,0256,999

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 gets several updates to its interior.
    2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at 15.49 lakh, gets new features & cabin
    11 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
    Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     