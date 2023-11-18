In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less