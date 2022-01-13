Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPerak vs Hurricane

Jawa Perak vs Joy e-bike Hurricane

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
81 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7932,33,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1872,33,000
RTO
17,0250
Insurance
10,0810
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0465,008

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure bikes launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure bikes launched: Price, features, specs
    13 Jan 2022
    There are no cosmetic changes to any of the motorcycles.
    Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know
    6 May 2023
    Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber share the same engine.
    Jawa 42 Bobber vs Perak: Should you spend the extra money?
    13 Oct 2022
    Classic Legends revived the Yezdi brand in India with the launch of Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure motorcycles at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Yezdi bikes to expand market, create segment within segments: Classic Legends
    15 Jan 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     