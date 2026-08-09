In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Nyx vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Zing
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|130 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.